Dozens of Collins Aerospace workers in Cedar Rapids being laid off

Collins Aerospace has notified the state that it will lay off 160 employees who work in Cedar Rapids.

Collins Aerospace employs about 9000 people in Iowa, most of whom work in Cedar Rapids. A spokesperson for the company describes the 160 layoffs as “a small reduction of positions” to “reduce costs and optimize the company’s organizational structure globally.” Collins Aerospace is a subsidiary of RTX, one of the world’s largest aerospace and defense contractors. It has about 186,000 workers worldwide.

State law requires businesses to notify Iowa Workforce Development at least 60 days before 100 or more employees are being laid off. While Collins Aerospace did notify the state, it did so about a month before the layoffs go into effect. Last week, Collins Aerospace notified employees who were losing their jobs that their layoffs would be effective April 15.