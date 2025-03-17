Iowa bill expands who’s eligible to serve on county veterans commissions

A bill under consideration in the Iowa legislature would expand the pool of people who may serve on county veterans commissions.The commissions help veterans and their dependents apply for the benefits and programs they may be eligible for.

Senator Jeff Reichman of Montour, a retired Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel who served two tours in Iraq, said current law only allows veterans to serve on those county commissions.

“That was O.K. in the ’40s, when about 8% of the entire population of the United States were veterans,” Reichman said, “but now we live in a time where only 1% are veterans.”

According to the Veterans Administration, nearly half of the state’s 178,000 veterans are over the age of 65. The bill would let active Iowa National Guard soldiers and members of the reserve from any branch of the military serve on a county veterans commission. It would also lets more former Iowa Guard and reserve soldiers be appointed to the commissions. Under current law, county supervisors may only consider those who’ve served at least 20 years in the Iowa National Guard or the reserves.

The bill cleared the Iowa Senate unanimously last week and a House subcommittee advanced it today.