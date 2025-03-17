Iowa may join 44 states that restrict teen access to tanning beds

The Iowa House has voted to make indoor tanning bed businesses off limits for minors, unless the teenager’s parent provides written permission in person.

Tanning beds emit far more ultraviolet radiation than the sun.

“Tanning devices increase the risk of melanoma, a particular deadly type of cancer,” said Representative Hans Wilz, a Republican from Ottumwa. “UV radiation is the most dangerous when exposed at a young age.”

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, Iowa is one of only six states that does not ban or regulate the use of tanning beds by minors. “This is an excellent bill,” said Representative Josh Turek, a Democrat from Council Bluffs.”…As you’ve heard many times, Iowa (is) the only state with a growing cancer rate, fifth highest rates of melanoma, 1600 new melanomas per year.”

Wilz called the bill “one piece of the puzzle” to address Iowa’s concerning cancer rate. “Cancer prevention is just as important as cancer research, medical treatment,” Wilz said. “We need to attack cancer in every way to ensure cancer rates do go down.”

The bill passed on an 83-13 vote and goes to the Senate for consideration. According to the National Institutes of Health, using a tanning bed even one time before age 35 raises your risk of developing malignant melanoma by 75%.