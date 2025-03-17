Iowa tabs new running backs coach

Omar Young has been chosen as the new running backs coach for the University of Iowa football program, Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Monday.

Young, 41, who has served as an assistant coach in both the NFL and collegiate ranks, replaces Ladell Betts, who was hired as running backs coach for the New York Giants last month.

“I am excited to add Omar to our staff,” Ferentz said. “He has a track record of building deep relationships with his players at every level and guiding them to success on and off the field. His wealth of experience in both college and the NFL will benefit our players and our entire program.”

The native of Oakland, California, has an extensive resume as an offensive assistant coach, including stints with the New England Patriots (2024-25), Chicago Bears (2022-24), Green Bay Packers (2017-19) and Cleveland Browns (2015-16).

Young also has coaching experience in Junior College, NCAA Division-II, FCS and FBS ranks. He most recently served as one of the running back position coaches for the 2025 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

“I am grateful to Coach Ferentz and the Hawkeye coaching staff for this opportunity,” Young said. “The Iowa program has a tremendous amount of respect across the country. I am looking forward to continuing the tradition that has been built here over many, many years.”

The Hawkeyes, winners of eight games and a fifth place Big Ten finish last season, will begin spring practice on Wednesday, March 26.