A Marshalltown woman has pleaded guilty to taking patient medications for her own use and trying to cover it up.

Court documents show 37-year-old Amada Manatt took the medication when she worked at hospitals in Marshall and Story County in 2023 and 2024. The informaiton also shows she falsified patient records to show the patients were given the fentanyl and hydromorphone.

Manatt is scheduled to be sentenced on July 1st and faces a potential sentence of up to five years in prison.