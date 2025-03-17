State patrol reminds Iowans to plan for a safe ride home if they’re drinking today

Whether they’re Irish or not, many Iowans are celebrating on this Saint Patrick’s Day, and if you’ll be among the throngs, Iowa State Patrol trooper Paul Gardner is offering a safety reminder.

“This is one of the most popular holidays throughout the year,” Gardner says. “There’s a lot of festivals, parades, parties, which typically serve green cocktails, pints, beer — those are popular beverages for St. Patrick’s Day, but we want to discourage those who are going out consuming these alcoholic beverages from getting behind the wheel.”

Gardner says anyone who’s planning to imbibe today should also plan for responsible transportation.

“Make sure you get a designated driver, call a cab, call an Uber, have a friend at these parties that are sober, that they can get you home safely,” Gardner says. “We definitely don’t want anyone pressing their luck by getting caught and getting arrested for OWI, or even worse, getting into a crash where somebody gets killed.”

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is offering ten-dollar vouchers on its Facebook page for Uber rides in that city today.

At last report, Iowa Department of Public Safety officials say 38 people have died on the state’s roads so far this year.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)