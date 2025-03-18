Grassley can’t confirm DOGE ordered deep cuts to Social Security staff, services

National media outlets are publishing what’s described as an internal memo from Social Security officials outlining thousands of job cuts and even the shutdown of the agency’s 800-number to comply with DOGE orders to pare back.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he recently met with President Trump’s nominee to head Social Security, Frank Bisignano, and Grassley says he was assured, services would be enhanced, not slashed.

“People should have access to the telephone and have access to Social Security through the telephone,” Grassley says, “but I made even a stronger case for people that are working remotely to show up at the offices and that they have face-to-face contact.”

Reports say Social Security’s current staff of around 57,000 would be cut by at least 7,000, while the elimination of the toll-free phone line would force millions of people to file claims in person. The plan also calls for closing six of the agency’s ten regional offices, creating what the memo calls “a real Catch-22” as filing in person would become extremely difficult.

“Government is all about service. You can’t service people if you don’t have access to methods of communication,” Grassley says, “and particularly if you need to see people face to face, you can’t see them face to face.”

Grassley couldn’t confirm whether DOGE had ordered the deep cuts at Social Security, cuts which would have a significant impact on millions, especially in rural areas of Iowa.

“I hope it’s just a rumor, and if it isn’t, then I’ll be expressing to the DOGE people, I’ll be expressing it to the nominee for Social Security administrator,” Grassley says, “when I asked and what he said he was going to do is enhance the service.”

The agency’s website says nearly 69-million Americans get Social Security benefit every month, for a total of around $1.6-trillion in benefits every year.