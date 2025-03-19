Finalists selected for Iowa Beef Industry Council’s best burger

Iowa Beef Industry Council spokesperson Kylie Peterson says they have narrowed down the more than six-thousand nominations into their “Best Burger” contest to a final group.

“These are the top ten for 2025 and these will be the ones that are now in the running for the best burger of 2025 which will be announced on May 1st to kick off May beef month in Iowa,” she says. Peterson says the top ten includes eateries across the state. “So the ten in alphabetical order are Arcadia in Polk City, Big Head Burger in Waterloo. Burger and Company in Spirit Lake, Dan’s Roadhouse in Prescott, Halftime Bar and Grill in Pleasantville, Lewis and Lewis in Oskaloosa, Salsa Guy Cafe in Cedar Rapids, Smash and Grab Burger Company in Knoxville, the Roadhouse in Orange City and Wilder in Iowa City,” she says.

Peterson says the only requirement is that the burger must feature a 100% real beef patty served on a bun or bread product. “Condiments, sauces, cheeses, are all left to the creativity of the restaurants and or the person that’s ordering the burger,” Peterson says. “But really, when our judges are going out right now and doing a secret kind of secret shopper experience, they are going to be judging those burgers based off of that 100% real beef patty.”

The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association is teaming up with the Beef Industry Council in the contest.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)