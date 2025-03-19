Fort Dodge police probe man’s death, apartment fire

A man’s death and an apartment fire in Fort Dodge are under investigation.

First responders were called to a residence just after midnight this morning where someone had been reported shot.

When they arrived, they discovered an unresponsive male on the sidewalk in front of the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, Fort Dodge police officers noticed a fire had broken out on the third floor. Firefighters were summoned and contained the fire.

Officials say the individual who died had injuries consistent with a fall.

Investigators believe he fell from the window of the apartment that had an active fire. The victim’s name was not released.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)