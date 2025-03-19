Iowa Senate votes for 60 mph speed limit on state highways

A bill that’s passed the Iowa Senate would raise the speed limit to 60 miles an hour on two-lane state highways.

Senator Kerry Gruenhagen, a Republican from Walcott, is the bill’s sponsor. “Current law determines the default speed limit is 55 miles per hour unless otherwise determined in Code,” he said. “This bill raises the default speed limit to 55 to 60 miles per hour which would primarily affect undivided paved highways.”

Those were the only comments in favor of the bill, which got the support of 36 senators. Senator Herman Quirmbach, a Democrat from Ames, is one of the 12 no votes. He said most drivers are going above the posted limit now.

“If a limit of 55 means they go 65, then a limit of 60 means they’ll go 70,” Quirmbach said. “I know I’m in a hurry to get places just as much as anybody else, but the one place I’m not in a hurry to get to is my own grave and I don’t want to see the lives of anybody else sacrificed on our highways just for a couple of more miles per hour.”

The State Police Officers Council has registered its opposition to the bill.

Five years ago, a bill that would have raised the speed limit by five miles an hour on Iowa’s interstates as well as state highways was tabled in the Iowa House. Lawmakers cited concerns about speeding and safety as well as the more than $2 million cost of replacing speed limit signs.