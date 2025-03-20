Bill would O.K. synthetic psilocybin prescriptions in Iowa, if FDA clears use

A bill under consideration in the legislature would position Iowa to immediately allow prescriptions of a synthetic version of psychedelic mushrooms if it gains FDA approval.

Psilocybin is a naturally occurring compound found in so-called “magic mushrooms.” Christopher Rants is a lobbyist for Compass Pathways, a pharmaceutical firm that’s developed a synthetic form of psilocybin that’s currently in the third phase of clinical trials.

“Synthetic is important because that’s how you maintain the purity and the exact quantity of dosage that you want to do,” Rants said this morning during a senate subcommittee hearing, “and under the protocol that we are going trials through the FDA, it’s prescribed to a person dealing with treatment resistant depression, PTSD, things of that nature.”

The product, called COMP360, is administered in a doctor’s office or clinic.

“They have to stay in a medical setting because it is a six to eight hour experience — I know the radio wants me to say a ‘trip,'” Rants said. “…This not a ‘I get my prescription and I go home and, you know, take it later.’ No, you’re taking it under the auspices of a medical professional who is monitoring you before you can go home.”

The trials indicate a single dosage addresses symptoms like depression and anxiety. The reason for the bill? Most states immediately allow FDA approved medications to be prescribed, but in Iowa a law must be passed before any drug may be dispensed. Senator Mike Klimesh of Spillville led the senate subcommittee hearing on the bill this morning.

“Hearing the testimony today and doing some of my own research, I think it’s an important tool to put in the tool box once you receive FDA approval,” he said. “If it can really provide relief for those folks suffering from hard to treat, long-term mental illnesses — especially PTSD, I think it’s our job as a legislature to make sure they have those tools available once they become FDA approved.”

Senator Zach Wahls of Coralville, another subcommittee member, also signalled his support for the bill. “Not necessarily a topic that I expected I’d be dealing with when I was first elected to the Iowa legislature, but no doubt serving in the legislature is a trip,” Wahls said, and his fellow senators laughed.

The bill has already cleared the Iowa House unanimously. Representative Josh Turek of Council Bluffs said COMP360 is showing “amazing results” in clinical trials.

“Although this is a synesthetic form of psilocybin, I hope that this leads us to also address more holistic, natural medicines,” Turek said,”and maybe even leads to some conversation about decriminalization.”

Voters in Oregon and Colorado have passed ballot measures that have decriminalized natural psilocybin for supervised use.