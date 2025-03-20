Iowa Secretary of State lists 277 people for potential voter fraud probe

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says he’s confirmed through a federal database that 277 non-citizens were registered to vote in Iowa in 2024 and he’s forwarded those 277 names to the Iowa Attorney General for potential prosecution.

According to a news release from Pate’s office, 35 non-citizens cast ballots that were counted in November’s General Election. Five other non-citizens attempted to cast a ballot, but election officials rejected those ballots. The other 237 people on Pate’s list for investigation were registered to vote, but didn’t cast a ballot.

Last October, Pate sent county auditors a list of over 2100 individuals who got an Iowa driver’s license when they were legal residents, but might not be eligible to vote because they hadn’t become U.S. citizens.

Pate has sued the federal agency that failed to give him access to a database last year, so he could do a cross-check on the regitered Iowa voters he suspected could be non-citizens. Earlier this year, Pate got access to an online system that let him check citizenship status of registered voters.