Iowa’s governor applauds Trump move to dismantle Dept. of Education

Governor Kim Reynolds was at the White House Thursday as President Trump signed an executive order calling for the U.S. Department of Education to be dismantled.

Reynolds called the event “historic” in a post on X and she thanked Trump for his “leadership and commitment to education freedom.”

Reynolds also wrote an opinion piece for a Washington, D.C. publication called The Hill. She announced Iowa is the first state to submit a plan to have federal education dollars delivered as a block grant. Reynolds said state officials would be able to tie federal block grant funding to “student outcomes”. The money’s currently divided among nine programs. Reynolds said it amounts to “small dollar investments” that “fail to move the needle” for lowa students or teachers.

In a written statement, the president of the Iowa State Education Association said the U.S. Department of Education was created to “ensure every student has access to education” and the agency’s demise puts students at risk. Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said the executive order puts rural schools and special education programs at risk.