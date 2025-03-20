Judge won’t put hold on Cedar Rapids casino while lawsuit proceeds

A district court judge has declined a request for a temporary stay of a decision by state regulators to award a gambling license for a Cedar Rapids Casino.

The operators of the Riverside Casino and its nonprofit organization sought the stay as they challenged the gambling license awarded by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission in February. They say the Cedar Rapids casino would cause “irreparable injury” that includes loss of revenue and layoffs at Riverside.

KCRG TV reports the judge acknowledged financial concerns and the real-life consequences of those concerns, but concluded the court could not determine if the Riverside would suffer “irreparable injury” if a temporary stay is denied. Construction was started on the Cedar Rapids casino shortly after the license was approved.