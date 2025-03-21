Book festival in central Iowa gathers writers and readers

Book lovers from across the state and best-selling authors from around the world will gather in central Iowa this weekend for the annual Des Moines Book Festival.

Organizer Jan Danielson Kaiser, from Beaverdale Books, says it’s an ideal place to hear from and meet some top writers, and even get an autograph and a selfie.

She says, “We have four headlining authors, including Claire Lombardo at 10 o’clock; Alexis Coe, a historian; and then we have Hanif Abdurraqib at two o’clock; and ending the headliners at 4:30 with C.J. Box as part of the AVID author series.”

The event promises to be a haven for readers to mingle with fellow readers, and for aspiring writers to visit with publishers.

“We also have panel discussions throughout the day. We have Tim Johnston, who is the All Iowa Reads author this year,” Danielson Kaiser says. “We’ve got romance writers. We also are working with DMACC and they’re bringing in some folks from the Iowa Writers Workshop.”

In addition to the four headliners, dozens of authors from around the region will be at the festival, working to build their fan bases.

“We have a total of 74 authors who are going to be there selling their books,” Danielson Kaiser says, “as well as merchants selling book-related items, some non-profits, kids’ activities, things like making puppets out of paper bags and story time.”

There will also be six food trucks so attendees can spend the day. The festival runs from 9 AM to 6 PM on Saturday at the Franklin Event Center in Des Moines. Admission and all events are free.