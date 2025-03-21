North-central Iowa man charged with neglect, 11 animals removed

Webster City police searched a home Thursday to investigate allegations of animal neglect.

During the search, authorities rescued 11 animals from the property. The living conditions within the residence were determined to be unsanitary and unsuitable for animal welfare.

As a result of the investigation, 58-year-old John Alan Harper of Webster City was charged with animal neglect, a simple misdemeanor.

The animals were taken to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa to receive proper care.

Harper posted bond with a court appearance set for April 1st in Webster City.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)