State senator awaiting surgery for medical issue

A member of the Iowa Senate has announced she is “dealing with a medical issue” and is “awaiting surgery.”

State Senator Claire Celsi, a Democrat from West Des Moines, issued a brief written statement today, announcing she is unable to be at the Capitol in person at the moment “due to circumstances beyond her control.” Celsi did not reveal her diagnosis, but said she looks forward to returning to the senate “as quickly as possible.”

For the past few weeks, Celsi has been not been present and listed as excused from voting on bills that have passed the state senate this month. Celsi has not cast a vote in the senate since late February.

Celsi, a Des Moines native, is the owner of a marketing and research firm. She was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2018 and won reelection in 2024 with 69.5% of the vote. Her senate district includes parts of the Clive, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights.