Food product manufacturers in Ankeny, Cedar Rapids win state economic incentives

Two food product companies are getting state economic development incentives for expansions. Iowa Economic Development Authority spokesperson Kanan Kappelman says Mrs. Clark’s Foods to plans to expand in Ankeny.

“The company manufactures liquid food products, including juices, salad dressing, and they distribute their products nationally and internationally,” she says. Kappelman says they will add a 90,000 square-foot building to their facility. “They also plan to purchase new equipment to accommodate an additional line, and the IEDA board awarded the company tax benefits through our High Quality Jobs program,” she says. Mrs. Clark’s promises to create 12 new jobs with the expansion.

Ingredion plans to construct a new facility in eastern Iowa. “They’re located in Cedar Rapids, and the company makes sweeteners, starches, nutrition, ingredients and bio materials used in everyday products,” she says. She says the company is trying to meet a growing demand for plant-based products. “The company plans to construct a new 9,000 square foot facility with electrical upgrades, and the project represents a $47 million capital investment. And their project expects to create four jobs, and they were awarded tax benefits through our High Quality Jobs program,” Kappelman says.

The project will add equipment for storage and bulk loading.