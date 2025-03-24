Iowa names Ben McCollum its new basketball coach

Iowa native Ben McCollum has been named the head coach for theIowa men’s basketball program, it was announced by Athletic Director Beth Goetz. McCollum is the 23rd head coach in program history.

“We are excited to welcome Coach McCollum and his family back to Iowa City. Ben has a track record of success both on and off the court. His talent for developing student-athletes and fostering a strong team culture has been evident throughout his career,” said Goetz. “I am confident that Hawkeye fans will enthusiastically support the McCollum family as we embark on the next chapter of Iowa men’s basketball.”

McCollum arrives in Iowa City with a sterling resume that includes four NCAA Division II national championships (2017, 2019, 2021, 2022) at Northwest Missouri State University. In his first season in NCAA Division I, McCollum guided Drake to a school-record 31 wins, the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles and to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

During his 16-year coaching career, McCollum has amassed a record of 426-95 record for an 81.8 winning percentage. It is fifth-best all-time among collegiate men’s basketball coaches.

“Returning to Iowa City as the head coach of the Hawkeyes is a dream come true for me and my family. The passion of Hawkeye fans is unmatched, and I am incredibly excited to get started on this new journey together,” said McCollum. “I am thankful to so many people who have been part of my journey, especially Michelle, Peyton, Tate and Grace.”

During his first and only season in Des Moines, McCollum guided the Bulldogs to a 31-4 record en route to being named the Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year. The team’s 31 victories were the most by a first-year coach in MVC history.