Iowa sees shortage of foster families as kids face going to emergency shelters

Iowa saw more children in foster care who were referred to a home last year than there were licensed foster families, according to Four Oaks, the state’s contractor for licensing foster and adoptive parents.

Kai McGee, director of foster care and adoption at the nonprofit, says the gap is actually worse, as not every home is always readily available to take in a child.

McGee says children who don’t have relatives to stay with must leave wherever they live, then: “They may end up spending some time in emergency shelters, and typically the extreme effort is to avoid having any children under the age of 12 spend time in those shelters,” McGee says. “Sometimes we look for a foster family who we know will care for that child just very short term.”

Last year, there were about 2,400 referrals for children needing a foster home and only about 1,700 licensed foster families.

Four Oaks CEO Mary Beth O’Neill says rates need to go up to recruit more parents. The typical rate is about $600 a month per child, depending on the child’s age and needs.

The nonprofit says last year was the first time since 2013 the rate was raised. Legislation in an Iowa House committee would require the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to review the rates every three years.

McGee says foster parents are essentially unpaid volunteers.

“They are volunteering in the most significant way possible, by having somebody come live in their home and become a member of their family,” McGee says. “They don’t make money for doing it, and indeed, they don’t even break even.”

McGee says most people are recruited to foster by word-of-mouth or small presentations in faith communities, organizations and community centers. She says a majority of foster parents are not motivated by money. However, she says because it can be challenging, sometimes low reimbursement rates can be the reason people stop fostering.

(By Meghan McKinney, Iowa Public Radio)