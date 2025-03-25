Committee could help growing, shrinking Iowa districts find new athletic conference

The governor will soon decide whether to establish a new committee to help navigate the re-alignment of high school athletic conferences.

Senator Sandy Salmon of Janesville today said state education officials believe they lack the authority under current law to help Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah find new conferences.

“They’re too big for 2A and too small for 4A, so they’re kind of stuck in limbo,” Salmon said. “It’s been a nightmare for these schools to get enough competitive opportunities for these kids.”

Salmon said It’s been tough for Decorah and Waverly-Shell Rock to schedule games because other schools are obligated to play schools within their athletic conference. “which reduces the competitive opportunities available to their students for extracurricular learning and awards.”

The bill directs the Iowa High School Athletic Union and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to establish a conference realignment committee. Nine superintendents and nine athletic directors would serve on the panel, evaluate a school’s request to join a new conference and issue a decision. Schools could appeal that decision to the director of the Iowa Department of Education.

The bill cleared the Iowa House unanimously on March 13th. It passed the Senate today by a 47-1 vote.