Grassley says he’ll quiz Social Security nominee about cuts, closures

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley today will be questioning President Trump’s nominee to head the Social Security Administration, what DOGE leader Elon Musk calls “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.”

Grassley says he’s been hearing from Iowans who are upset about staffing cuts and the proposed closure of dozens of Social Security offices.

“People call my offices in Iowa, ‘I didn’t get my Social Security check. Can you check it out for me?’ Now that’s before any offices have closed,” Grassley says. “If this closure of offices creates a further problem, we’ll just have to make sure everybody gets their Social Security check.”

More than 70-million Americans receive Social Security benefits, including more than 530,000 Iowans.

“For about a third of our Social Security recipients, it’s the only income they have,” Grassley says. “We’ve got to make sure that they’re served. And after you’ve worked maybe 40 years in the workforce and paid into the Social Security payroll tax, you ought to be getting your checks.”

The president’s nominee for commissioner of Social Security is Frank Bisignano, who’s facing a confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. Grassley says he already met with Bisignano in private a few weeks ago, and now it’ll be a chance to have him on record in public.

“I’m going to ask questions about staffing,” Grassley says, “and their reorganization plans and ensuring that Iowans get their benefit on time.”

Reports say some new regulations are scheduled to take effect as soon as next week, requiring new and existing Social Security applicants to make in-person visits, as they’ll no longer be allowed to just identify themselves over the phone.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 9 AM/Central.