Iowa board approves funding for poultry robot, solar roofing

The Iowa Economic Development Board recently approved funds for three start-up businesses.

IEDA spokesperson Kanan Kappelman says Ames-based Janas Materials was awarded a $100,000 loan to help refine its product. “They developed sustainable technology for the coating industry that improves the appearance and application of wood stains. They provide a more environmentally friendly alternative,” she says.

Poultry Patrol received funds for their robot. “They’re based in Coralville, and they’ve created a poultry tending robot to stimulate bird movement in turkey barns,: Kappleman says. She says the robot also alerts farmers to spills and bird health and maintenance issues. “The robot support in the animal husbandry process keeps the turkeys healthier and saves farmers time and money. The company was awarded a $50,000 proof of commercial relevance loan,” she says.

Fairfield’s Better Natural company also received a proof of commercial relevance loan. “And they developed a technology to integrate roof sheathing, roof cover and solar energy in one single layer. So this technology allows them to lower manufacturing and installation costs and create more visually appealing solar energy systems that look a whole lot like roofing tiles,” Kappleman says.

The Board approveda Community Attraction And Tourism Grant. “The Hoover Presidential Foundation was awarded $400,000 to redesign the 60 year old Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum,” she says.

A sports tourism award for $50,000 was approved to help Polk County promote the Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena.