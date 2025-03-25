Large bond set for man charged in the death of Iowan Sarah Root

Bond has been set at $100 million for the Honduran man charged in the death of Sarah Root of Council Bluffs in a 2016 traffic accident in Omaha.

Eswin Mejia fled the country after being arrested following the accident and was extradited back to the U.S. last week. Douglas County Nebraska County Attorney Don Kleine talked about the bond. “It’s one of the highest bonds I’ve ever seen. We wanted that to be the case, he left our jurisdiction last time he posted bond,” he says.

He says they didn’t have the charge to hold Mejia without bond. “That’s only on first-degree murder cases and first-degree sexual assault cases. The judge had to set some sort of bond, we wanted it as high as we could get it,” he says.

Police say Mejia’s car rear-ended the 21-year-old Root’s car as he was drunk and racing in South Omaha. Root had just graduated from college that day. Mejia’s next court appearance is set for April 29th.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)