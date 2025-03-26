Emergency kits are part of planning for Iowa’s severe weather

A statewide tornado drill was held at this morning as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week. National Weather Service meteorologist Peter Rogers says if you weren’t able to participate, this is an excellent opportunity to review your safety procedures and ensure you’re prepared.

Rogers says we often talk about having an emergency kit on hand in the winter, but it’s also important in spring and summer as well. “What would you do if you happen to need to be at your home for multiple days, if you got cut off, or, God forbid, if you actually had to evacuate your home? What kind of belongings would you want to bring with you?,” he says. “Obviously, food and water come to the top of the mind, but then there’s a lot of other additional things that you’re probably going to want to have.”

Rogers says it’s also important to coordinate with family members so you know each other’s whereabouts if a storm hits. “Figure out where people are, what they need to do, where they need to go, and so those are all things that, again, would be a great thing to be discussing at this time of the year, before we get into the heart of severe weather season,” he says. Rogers says to plan now, and you can avoid a lot of confusion and concern if severe weather does hit your home or neighborhood.

(By Patrick Hazelett, KICD, Spencer)