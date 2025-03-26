Iowa House votes to lower age to legally possess handguns

The Iowa House has passed a bill that would lower the legal age for carrying a handgun in the state to 18.

Under current law, people who do not have a professional permit must be at least 21 years old in order to possess a handgun. Republican Representative Steven Holt of Denison said the bill upholds the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment and the amendment voters recently added to Iowa’s Constitution on the right to keep and bear arms.

“Unlike other countries, our constitutions are designed to restrict the power of government as opposed to restricting people,” Holt said. “This is an important step in honoring the rights of our young adults by getting government out of the way.”

A recent federal court ruling struck down Minnesota’s ban on 18, 19, and 20 year olds from possessing a pistol or revolver. “The idea that young adults age 18 to 20 are not mature enough to own a handgun is being rejected by the courts,” Holt said. “The courts are ruling that young adults have the same right to keep and bear arms as older adults.”

The bill passed on a 79-18 vote. Representative Lindsay James, a Democrat from Dubuque who voted no, said she understands court decisions have “set the stage” for this type of legislation, but James said data about gun violence is a concern.

“Death by gun is the second leading cause of death among children and teens,” James said.

If the bill becomes law, 18, 19 and 20 year olds will still be barred from buying guns from federally-licensed gun dealers. Holt says that’s necessary because the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) hasn’t caught up with a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that expanded gun rights.

“This is a solution to respecting the rights of young adults to practice their Second Amendment rights,” Holt said, “while also working within the current restrictions in the NICS system.”

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.