Iowa Red Cross announces winners of Heroes of the Heartland awards

The Iowa chapter of the American Red Cross gave out four Heroes of the Heartland awards Tuesday.

Red Cross spokesperson Emily Holley says they get nominations throughout the year. “These are everyday Iowans who’ve done something heroic. So maybe they saved a life. Maybe they, you know, worked to make a difference in their community. Maybe they helped somebody in a significant way,” she says. “But these are our folks who are incredibly deserving individuals.”

The Des Moines Blank Children’s Hospital Advocacy and Outreach program is one of the winners. “Right after the devastating tornado hit Greenfield, they provided, they actually came down to Greenfield and provided free car seats and pack and plays so that infants and young children would be would have safe places to sleep, safe transportation while their their families figured out the rest,” Holley says. She says they did the same thing following the flooding in Northwest Iowa.

Other award recipients were David Tollander of Hudson for his efforts to save his best friend’s life on a fishing trip in northeast Iowa, Sharlett Patterson of West Des Moine for her use of CPR and an AED to save a shopper who experienced a cardiac arrest, Honor Flight of Sac City/Fort Dodge for their of 15 years flying hundreds of Iowa veterans to see monuments and memorials in Washington, D.C. at no charge.

Nominations for 2026 may be made available through Iowa Red Cross Heroes of the Heartland website.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)