Iowa Senate bill would ban D.E.I. programs in city, county governments

The Iowa Senate has passed a bill that would prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion offices or staff in city and county governments.

Republicans supported the bill. Democrats opposed it. The bill says local governments cannot issue statements in support of D.E.I. policies and should not provide special benefits based on race, color, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Republican Senator Cherielynn Westrich of Ottumwa said hiring individuals based on certain characteristics is part of D.E.I. and should be eliminated.

“You cannot fight discrimination with discrimination. You cannot be racist against one race without being racist,” Westrich said. “…Iowa taxpayers deserve for us to hire the best people and that’s what we should do.”

Senator Liz Bennett, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, said diversity, equity and inclusion are principles that make communities stronger.

“These are not just buzz words,” Bennett said. “They’re the foundation of fairness, progress and opportunity in our communities and unfortunately Republicans are once again taking local control away from our communities in the name of a culture war.”

The bill includes an exception for law enforcement training that include information about preventing bias in policing.

The Iowa House has passed a different bill that would forbid state tax dollars from being spent on D.E.I. staff, offices, programs, courses or initiatives at public and private colleges and universities in the state.