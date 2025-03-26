Iowa Senator Jack Whitver receives public service award

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver has been honored with this year’s “Uncommon Public Service” award from the Herbert Hoover Presidential Foundation.

Whitver, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor last spring, has been the top Republican in the senate since 2018.

“The last year has been full of challenges for me, but almost daily someone asks how my family is doing. I tell them they’re praying for me. The kids are actually doing well. I’m thankful for every person that has been praying for us and helping us,” Whitver said. “…I’m honored and humbled to be recognized today and to be part of the Iowa Senate.”

Whitver grew up in Grinnell, was a starting wide receiver for the Iowa State football team, and earned an MBA from ISU in 2003. He graduated from Drake University Law School in 2012. Whitver, who owns fitness clubs and a Smoothie King franchise, was first elected to the Senate in 2011.

The annual Hoover “Uncommon Public Service” award recognizes members of the Iowa legislature who have “selflessly gone above and beyond their duty” as a legislator.

“Even after a brain tumor diagnosis, he’s continued to serve with resilience and dedication,” Senate President Amy Sinclair said.

The award was established in 2007. Each year two state legislators are honored, one from the Senate and one from the House. This year’s award winner in the House is Representative Keenan Judge, a Democrat from Waukee.

“It’s an honor to be standing here before you,” he said. “…I couldn’t be more humbled to tell you the truth, so thank you.”

Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann said Judge has shown an ability to navigate complex issues. “A respected bipartisan legislator, he has constantly and consistently championed policies that improve the lives of Iowans,” Kaufmann said, “while fostering civility and cooperation among colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”

The annual award is inspired by remarks President Herbert Hoover delivered in 1948 about “uncommon men” who provide “vital sparks of leadership” for the country. Hoover is the only native Iowan to be elected president.