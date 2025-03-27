Bill seeks limits on which foods and drinks SNAP benefits can buy

The Iowa House has passed a bill that could lead to new restrictions on what Iowans may buy with federal food assistance.

If the USDA grants a waiver from the current list of eligible foods and beverages, Iowans would be limited to using SNAP benefits to buy “healthy foods” including whole grains, proteins, fruits and vegetables. Representative Carter Nordman, a Republican from Adel, says the bill sets “reasonable guardrails” to incentivize better eating habits.

“SNAP already limits recipients from purchasing items like hot foods intended for immediate consumption, alcohol and tobacco,” Nordman said. “The bill ensures that taxpayer funds are not going to luxury foods like pop and candy that do nothing to aleviate hunger.”

The bill passed with the support of 56 House Republicans. Eight other Republicans joined 32 House Democrats in opposing it. Representative Heather Matson, a Democrat from Ankeny, said the bill may not just affect people who go to the grocery store and could impact elderly Iowans who go to congregate meal sites or who get Meals on Wheels.

“In my opinion, this is a mean-spirited bill and it won’t do a darned thing to actually make people healthier,” Matson said. “It will just make it harder for folks who are already struggling to get buy, to live their lives and make the best decisions for themselves and their families.”

Representative Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, a Democrat from Ames, said the bill appears to leave it up to “unelected bureaucrats” to decide exactly what SNAP recipients can buy at the grocery store.

“It is ridiculous to tell people what they should and should not eat. People eat based on special diets, family traditions, religious traditions, allergies, food sensitivities,” she said. “We have no business micromanaging the diets of Iowans.”

At the end of House debate on the bill, Representative Nordman responded to the criticism.

“House Republicans do not believe tax dollars should be used to purchase things like Skittles and Monster energy drinks…These items have zero nutritional value and are a waste of taxpayer dollars,” Nordman said. “It is my belief that anyone who votes against this legislation today is endorsing the purchase of those items.”

The bill could also put another $1 million in the state’s “Double-Up-Food-Bucks” program for SNAP recipients that subsidizes the cost of fresh fruits and vegetables. However, that extra million dollars would only be available if the state gets federal approval for the new limits on what SNAP benefits can buy.