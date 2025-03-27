Ernst waiting on NSC information before commenting on ‘Signal’ leak

Senator Joni Ernst says she’s waiting for information from the National Security Council before commenting on Trump Administration officials discussing military strikes in Yemen accidentally inviting a journalist to their group chat on the app called Signal.

“While I know everybody’s talking about the ‘Signal’ leak, we also should be talking about the fact that we have a president that’s standing up to these terrorist organization,” Ernst said during an interview with KMA radio, “so there’s a little bit of concerning news, but then a lot of really good news surrounding this.”

U.S. airstrikes are targeting Houthi rebels. The group has threatened to resume attacks on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and other Mideast waters. “We’re actually going after terrorist groups that have targeted Americans the past four and five years,” Ernst said.

Since the October 7th attacks in Israel, the Houthis have sunk two vessels in the Mideast and used drones to hit over 100 others.

Ernst said she is not worried “about the competency” of the U.S. defense secretary or the president’s national security advisor who admits he accidentally included The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief in a text chain with others, including the vice president. However, Ernst does emphasize the importance of secure facilities called SCIFs.

“I just want to make sure that anytime there’s sensitive information discussed that we do it in a SCIF or on those classified lines,” Ernst said, “so I do know here in the senate anytime I’m receiving sensitive information, I have to go down to the Senate SCIF and receive that information.”

Ernst, the first female combat veteran elected to the U-S Senate, serves on the Armed Services Committee. The panel’s Republican chairman and top Democrat today called on the military’s inspector general to investigate the Signal group chat incident.

While the text messages disclosed military strikes in Yemen would start in about an hour, President Trump has said classified information was not shared.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah; Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson also contributed to the story.)