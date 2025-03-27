Hinson says justice system needs reform to temper ‘activist’ judges

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is being critical of judges who she says are pushing their own political agendas from the bench and she believes the judicial process needs reform.

While she didn’t immediately agree with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who suggested this week that Congress has the power to eliminate entire district courts, Hinson says it’s clear, action is needed to squelch judges who go too far and throw out executive orders.

“We have activist judges in our court system,” Hinson says. “I think the most important thing is that we’re taking a look at how to reform the judicial branch so that they don’t have that universal power to override an order like that and stop the executive branch from being able to do its job.”

The top Republican in the House, Johnson says multiple injunctions issued in recent weeks are part of a “dangerous trend.” Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the judicial system needs to be impartial.

“I believe in due process and making sure that we have accountability in that process. What I want to do is make sure we’re looking at that,” Hinson says. “I actually plan to have a meeting with our judges in Iowa to try to figure out some reforms that might make sense, that still protects the Constitution and due process, and give that judicial lane so that people can challenge things that they don’t agree with.”

Hinson says it’s important that dissenting opinions are heard.

“I strongly believe people should still be able to do that,” she says. “There’s a reason why we have equal branches of government, including the legislative, the executive and the judicial branch.”

The House Judiciary Committee is to hold a hearing next week to focus on what Johnson says are abuses in the courts, while pending House legislation would halt judges from blocking federal policies with injunctions. Such bills would face an uncertain future in the Senate, where the backing of some Democrats would be needed for passage.