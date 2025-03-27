Iowa paddlers need to stay patient as water temps are still chilly

Forecasters say much of Iowa can expect high temperatures in the 60s, 70s and even near 80 today and tomorrow, which will prompt some Iowans to pull out their kayaks and canoes. Sure, it’s spring, but Iowa DNR conservation officer Nate Carr says if you’re going out on the water, plan ahead to get wet.

“We remind people that warm air temperatures doesn’t necessarily mean warm water temperatures, so it’s going to take a while for our water to warm up,” Carr says. “You want to dress appropriately and prepare for that. If you are going to start going out here soon, make sure you’re dressing more for cold water temperatures.”

There’s a general rule that if the water and air temperatures combined don’t equal at least 120 degrees, anyone who ends up dumped in the water is at risk for hyperthermia, and water temperatures are still quite chilly.

“Pack some extra clothes in a dry bag, if you can, just in case you do get wet,” Carr says. “Always wear a life jacket. You may feel like a strong swimmer, but if water levels are a little bit higher, which they typically are in the spring, when you hit that cold water, it can be a totally different environment to swim in.”

Plus, a strong current can make recovery from a flip even more challenging.

“There were two or three incidents last year here locally on the Boone River in Des Moines where we did have people flip their kayak,” Carr says. “They got caught in the current and were totally separated from their boat, unable to get to shore by themselves, and needed either a rescue team or another kayaker to come help them out.”

Find more information on water recreation safety at IowaDNR.gov.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City contributed to this story.)