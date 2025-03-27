Webster City lineman critically injured during blizzard blackout

A utility worker in north-central was badly injured while trying to make electrical repairs during last week’s blizzard.

Webster City lineman Bryan Dayton came in contact with a live wire while working to restore the power. Webster City city manager John Harrenstein says Dayton is still recovering at an Iowa City hospital.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family of our lineman who experienced a tragic injury,” Harrenstein says. “We’re just continuing to support him through that recovery.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay Dayton’s medical expenses.

As of this morning, nearly $30,000 has been raised.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)