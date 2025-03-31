Following a warm and snowy weekend, Iowans need to stay weather aware

After parts of Iowa saw near-record high temperatures in the 70s and 80s on Friday, the weekend wrapped up with snow in some areas on Sunday afternoon.

Meteorologist Andrew Ansorge, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says snowfall amounts weren’t deep.

“We saw a two-inch report over towards Fort Dodge,” Ansorge says, “and down here in Des Moines, we had a third of an inch at the airport.”

He suggests Iowans keep a close eye on the forecast.

“We’re looking at another round of storms moving through the state Tuesday night into Wednesday,” Ansorge says, “and with that, the chance for large hail and damaging wind gusts.”

The forecast calls for partly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with the possibility of rain returning on Saturday.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)