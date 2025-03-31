Iowa high school graduation rates up in 2024

The Iowa Department of Education reports that high school graduation rates are back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time since 2020.

The Department says the four-year high school graduation rate was up eight-tenths of a percent in 2024 to 88.3% — the same four-year graduation rate as the class of 2019. The graduation rate for females was 3.2% higher than the rate for males at 89.1%.

Iowa’s graduation rate for 2024 is significantly higher than several neighboring states, with only Missouri and Wisconsin reporting graduation rates above Iowa’s, at 90.8% and 91.1%.