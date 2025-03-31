Weekend crash in SW Iowa kills one, injures two

A crash in western Iowa Saturday killed one woman and left another woman and a child injured.

Two SUV’s collided broadside in rural Council Bluffs.

Authorities say one of the vehicles, driven by Renrenay Marie Thomas, of Glenwood, went out of control and crossed the center line of Wahbash Avenue near Ashwood Road, before hitting the other SUV, driven by Theresa Ellsworth, of Council Bluffs.

Thomas had to be extricated from her vehicle. She died from her injuries at the hospital.

Ellsworth and a nine-year old child in her SUV were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)