Iowa State’s Gilbert and Jones earn All Star invite

Iowa State seniors Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones have been invited to play in the 2025 NABC-Reese’s College All-Star Game. They are the ninth and 10th Cyclones invited to play in the game in the game’s history.

Due to rehabbing his multiple injuries from the end of the season, Gilbert will not be participating in the game. Jones is expected to play in the game.

The All-Star game will take place on Friday, April 4 at 3:30 p.m. at the Alamodome as part of Reese’s Final Four Friday. The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network, and admission to the game and Reese’s Final Four Friday is free.

In two years in a Cyclone jersey, the duo put on quite the performance for Iowa State fans. In 66 games, Gilbert averaged 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Gilbert was a two-time All-Big 12 selection and was the 2024 Big 12 Championship MVP. The Best Sixth Man in America, Jones appeared in 71 games for the Cyclones with just 10 starts. He averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He led the Cyclones in scoring this season with 17.4 points per game, while being named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and to the All-Big 12 First Team.