Iowans looking to get fit this spring should go take a hike

With the arrival of warmer weather, Iowans are more prone to get outside and exercise, and if you’re searching for something easy that also has a positive impact on your health, consider the simple act of walking.

Jessica Boland, a wellness consultant at Gundersen Health, says walking involves no expensive or special equipment, other than a decent pair of tennis shoes.

“It’s an activity that people can start and build up their minutes or miles. It has physical benefits, such as a decrease of certain diseases. It also reduces stress,” Boland says. “So if you are looking for a physical activity and you don’t know where to start, walking is a good place to begin.”

She suggests starting out with short distances and gradually adding to them. While jogging or running can also good for one’s health, Boland says walking may be easier on your body.

“In terms of impact, it is a lower impact activity, so not as hard on your joints,” Boland says, “and it’s something that you can begin, increase your minutes or miles without having a lot of jarring on your joints.”

There are many free apps available for our phones that will track steps taken and calories burned.

“If you’re going to walk outside, you need to be mindful that you have enough light that you can see the roads when you’re walking,” Boland says. “If you are going to walk in the dark, make sure that you have a light so you can see the ground and that you also put on some reflective gear so cars can see you.”

Having a friend to walk with, or an accountability partner, helps to keep you motivated and on-track with your goals. She suggests putting planned walks on your calendar so you’re more likely to take them.

Gundersen Health System has clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville and Waukon, and a hospital in West Union.