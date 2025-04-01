Iowa’s McCollum names two assistant coaches

Josh Sash and Bryston Williams have joined the University of Iowa men’s basketball coaching staff as assistant coaches, it was announced by head coach Ben McCollum.

Sash and Williams join McCollum in Iowa City after serving on his staff at Drake a season ago. The duo helped guide the Bulldogs to a school-record 31 victories, a Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament title and to the second round of the NCAA Tournament by way of the 67-57 upset win over sixth-seeded Missouri.

The pair assisted in Drake’s roster rebuild, as the Bulldogs brought in a combined 10 transfers and first-year players. One of the signees – Bennett Stirtz – was named the MVC Larry Bird Player and Newcomer of the Year, while being a finalist for the Riley Wallace Award and Lou Henson Awards.

“Josh has been an integral part of our success at Drake,” said McCollum. “He continues to impress me with his basketball acumen and his ability to be a sounding board for me as he is a former head coach. We’re so excited to have him on our staff.

“Bryston was my first recruit ever in coaching. He brings an unmatched energy and is relentless in recruiting. He is great with player relationships and will be a huge asset to our program.”

Sash, an Oskaloosa, Iowa, native, has 22 years of coaching experience at all levels, including head coaching stints at Indian Hills Community College (2023-24) and Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) (2019-20).

“I am ecstatic and beyond grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this staff, under the leadership of coach McCollum,” said Sash. “As a native Iowan and a lifelong Hawkeye, I cannot wait to ‘Fight for Iowa’, while proudly wearing the black and gold.I look forward to humbly serving this program, as we recruit, develop and mentor young men, that all of us as Hawkeyes, will be proud of. My family and I are so excited to start our journey together in Iowa City.”

Williams, a native of St. Joseph, Missouri, joins the program after serving as an assistant coach at Drake (2024-25), Wyoming (2023-24) and Indiana State (2021-23) at the collegiate level, while also spending time in the NBA and D-League.

“My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Hawkeye community,” said Williams. “We look forward to building great relationships in a special place like Iowa City.”