Sukup Manufacturing announces first leader from outside the founding family

An Iowa ag business will have its first non-family member leading the organization later this year.

Sukup Manufacturing announced that Chief Financial Officer Tom Mangan will become the company’s next president and CEO as part of their succession planning. The Shefield company started in 1963, and is known for its grain bins and other ag products.

Steve Sukup has been president and CEO for the past five years and will start a transition to chairman of the board of directors in October. Mangan was the first non-family executive of the company when he joined as the CFO in 2020.

Sukup says nine family members still remain actively involved in the business.