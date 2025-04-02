Gov. Reynolds says Trump tariffs are leverage for trade talks

Governor Kim Reynolds says President Trump is using tariffs as leverage to force trading partners to the negotiating table.

Reynolds issued a written statement after Trump revealed a slate of tariffs this afternoon. Reynolds said her job, as governor, “is to protect Iowans” and Reynolds said she’s “working directly with the administration to ease the short-term impact, keep the ag economy strong, and open the door to new export opportunities.”

Reynolds said Trump’s tariffs will put “America’s farmers first” and she accused the Biden Administration of “consistently ignoring the needs of Iowa farmers.”

Brooke Rollins, Trump’s Secretary of Agriculture, was in Iowa earlier this week. Rollins said she was planning a series of payments to farmers to make up for trade-related losses. Rollins, though, told Iowa reporters the government does not have as much money as it had for during Trump’s first term as president for farmers who’ll take a financial hit due to tariffs.

Tonight, a few hours after Trump’s tariff announcement, four Republicans in the U.S. Senate joined Democrats to pass a resolution to end new tariffs on Canada. Trump had been urging his fellow Republicans to reject the bill and Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst voted against it. Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart said the Republicans who represent Iowa congress are “either inept or too afraid to fight” a president who’s “more focused on tariffs than on lowering prices.”