Iowa insurers lobby for governor’s hazard mitigation bill

Insurance company executives and agents who sell insurance gathered at the Iowa Capitol yesterday to urge legislators to pass one of the governor’s priorities.

The bill is a collection of ideas developed in response to last year’s natural disasters. For example, it would require insurance umpires, appraisers and independent adjusters to be licensed by the State of Iowa in order to work in Iowa.

During remarks in the Capitol rotunda, Governor Reynolds said insurance plays a vital role in protecting families, businesses and communities. “Insurance is more than just policies and premiums,” she said. “It’s security, it’s stability and it’s opportunity whether it’s safeguarding our homes, ensuring access to health care or helping businesses recover from unexpected challenges.”

The governor signed a proclamation honoring Iowa’s insurance industry. “Here in Iowa we’re proud to have a strong and innovative insurance sector that provides jobs, it drives economic growth and it delivers peace of mind to millions,” Reynolds said, “but as our world evolves through technology advancements, Mother Nature and regulatory changes we must continue to advocate for smart policies that protect consumers while fostering a competitive and thriving marketplace.”

Nearly 200 insurance companies are headquartered in Iowa and over 90,000 people work directly or indirectly in the state’s insurance industry. That’s about 3% of the entire private sector workforce in Iowa.

