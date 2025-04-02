Iowa native Matt Whitaker confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to NATO

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Iowa native Matt Whitaker as U.S. Ambassador to NATO.

Whitaker is a former federal prosecutor and he served as acting U.S. Attorney General during President Trump’s first administration. During a brief speech on the senate floor, Senator Joni Ernst said Whitaker’s experience has prepared him for an important aspect of the job.

“Over the last few years during exchanges with NATO allies a consistent theme emerged: the need for American leadership,” Ernst said, “a willingness to speak hard truths and encourage our partners to step up.”

Ernst said Whitaker will be an effective advocate of Trump’s “peace through strength approach” to national security.

“He understand the evolving threats our nation and our allies face from terrorism to cyber warfare to transnational crime,” Ernst said. “His experiences navigating complex security challenges will make him an asset to NATO and a force for strengthening our alliances.”

Ernst and Whitaker were competitors for the Republican Party’s 2014 nomination for the U-S Senate. Ernst, who won Iowa’s senate seat that year, said the two have developed “a strong friendship” in the past decade and that shows his character.

“Matt has supported me in countless ways,” Ernst said, “offering wise counsel and keen insight on the issues facing our state, nation and world today.”

In January, President Trump said Whitaker is “a strong warrior” and “true patriot” who, as U-S Ambassador to NATO, will ensure the interests of the United States “are advanced and preserved.”

Whitaker’s nomination was approved by the U.S. Senate on a 52-45 vote.