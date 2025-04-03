Danger from fire at Otley Coop now over

The emergency self-evacuation and shelter-in-place orders instituted Monday after a fire started at the Coop in Otley have been lifted..

Information from the Marion County Emergency Management Agency says the fire at Two Rivers Cooperative is now out and the orders were lifted at 10:30 this morning. The fire in the fertilizer storage facility caused concerns about the air quality, but EPA monitoring shows the air quality is now safe.

Investigators are trying to figure out the cause of the fire. Marion County Public Safety and the D-N-R are continuing to monitor the cleanup efforts.