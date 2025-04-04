Bike trail backers forge ahead with five-county project in Iowa’s Great Lakes region

An ambitious new bicycle trail is proposed for northwest Iowa that would span five counties, following the Highway 71 corridor.

The Iowa Great Lakes Connection Five-County Trail would complete a bike trail from Spirit Lake to Carroll through Dickinson, Clay, Buena Vista, Sac, and Carroll counties.

Group organizer Kathy Fueston says trail supporters met last month in Storm Lake for the first time since 2013.

“We had a great showing from all five counties,” Fueston says, “and certainly representation on how they saw their portion of the trail being built.”

A new trail would run from Spencer to Lake View. The project would connect to existing trail systems on each end, including the Iowa Great Lakes Spine Trail to the north and the Sauk Rail Trail to the south. Smaller loops could connect other communities. Fueston says the next section of the project will be from Dickinson to Clay counties.

“That project should start this summer,” she says. “They’re hoping to go at least halfway, but they may make it all the way to Clay County, depending on funding. Sac County is currently working on a trail to Lake View. Those two sections are probably next, and then Sac City to Storm Lake, Storm Lake to Spencer will be the ones that we’ll really be working hard on to get the funding and figure out exactly how our trail route will go.”

Fueston has been working on the project for 20 years and says the trail as currently proposed would stay along Highway 71 from Okoboji to Early. Group members feel the five counties working together could have more impact seeking grants and donations than if they were working separately. Fueston says project representatives attended the Iowa Bicycle Coalition Expo in January.

“We were trying to educate the Des Moines people on this trail, because when finished, we certainly know they’ll be headed north as much as we’ll be headed south,” Fueston says. “It’s a huge project, but we’re down to basically completing two and a half counties. So when you put it in that perspective, it seems manageable.”

The leaders of the group foresee the project eventually growing into a 220-mile paved trail from Okoboji to Des Moines, and potentially beyond.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)