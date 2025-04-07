Former Iowa congressman, ’06 candidate for governor, retiring from credit union group

A former Iowa congressman who represented northeast Iowa for 16 years will be retiring after leading the national association for credit unions for over a decade.

Jim Nussle was first elected to the U.S. House in 1990 and he was the Iowa Republican Party’s 2006 nominee for governor. He’d been chairman of the House Budget Committee for the previous six years. Nussle served as director of the Office of Management and Budget in the White House during President George W. Bush’s second term.

In September, 2014, Nussle was named president and CEO of an organization that’s now known as America’s Credit Unions. Nussle did not announce a date for his retirement and the national association for credit unions has launched a search for a successor.

Nussle, who is 64 years old, was born in Des Moines and earned a degree in economics, international studies and political science from Luther College in Decorah. After graduating from Drake University law school, he was elected Delaware County Attorney in 1986.