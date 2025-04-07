GOP lawmakers settle on general state funding for Iowa’s K-12 students

A two-month-long stalemate among House and Senate Republicans over general state funding for students in Iowa’s K-12 schools has been resolved.

All but one Republican in the Iowa Senate have voted for a 2% increase in per pupil state funding for students in public and private schools. The final plan includes House GOP priorities – more money for schools with high transportation costs along with nearly a million dollars so small districts may share more staff.

Senator Lynn Evans, a Republican from Aurelia, spoke just before the Senate’s 32-15 vote.

“This bill makes a promise to local school districts that can be kept,” Evans said. “We believe it’s important to be honest with our school districts about the state’s finances and not overpromise.”

House Republicans had pressed for slightly more per pupil spending, at 2.25%, but House Speaker Pat Grassley said it was time for compromise since school districts must certify their budgets April 30.

“We were getting to the timeline where we needed to give some certainty to schools,” Grassley told Radio Iowa, “and at the same continue to provide the support I think our school districts have been asking of us.”

Grassley indicated the House is likely to vote on the school spending package tomorrow and send it to the governor. “Working with the senate and working with the governor, I think we were all able to come to an agreement,” Grassley said, “and, with the clock ticking, it’s good for us to get that certainty for schools.”

State spending for public schools will be nearly $8000 per student. The same amount will be deposited in each state-funded account for private school students. Democrats like Senator Janet Petersen of Des Moines say using taxpayer dollars to cover the costs of a private school education is “blowing a hole” in the state budget.

“Ninety-two percent of our children who go to public schools are going to get a measly increase,” Petersen said. “…We would put millions more into our public school districts instead of having (the money) over to wealthy families who are already sending their kids to private schools.”

Evans responded. “This bill continues our focus on funding students over systems,” Evans said. “This proposal continues to demonstrate our commitment to education, dedicating funding to help students in the educational setting that is best for them and will prepare them for future success.”‘

The 2% increase in general state spending amounts to an extra $162 dollars per student.