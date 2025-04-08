Final legislative approval of state funding plan for Iowa’s K-12 students

Republicans in the legislature have settled on general state funding to support educating Iowa’s K-12 students.

House Republicans sought slightly more, but today approved spending nearly $8000 on each student in public and private schools during the next academic year.

“Under Republican leadership in Iowa, we’ve delivered responsible and sustainable increases to education year after year, with a focus on stability and student success,” said Representative Dan Gelbach, a Republican from Urbandale.

Senate Republicans approved the spending package yesterday. It includes nearly a million dollars to support small schools that share more administrative staff, plus it has more money for school districts with high transportation costs due to long bus routes. Democrats like Representative Heather Matson of Ankeny say Republicans aren’t providing enough state funding for public schools.

“It will not set us on a path to being number one in education again,” Matson said. “It keeps our public schools in survival mode. It simply doesn’t get us where we need to go.”

House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst aid the plan amounts to a 44% increase in state money towards private schools, since all private school students will be eligible for nearly $8000 in state funding this fall while public schools will get a 2% general increase in state funding.

“It’s not enough for our public schools thrive,” Konfrst said. “It is not enough for our public school kids, the kids who deserve a quality education.”

Gelbach, the only Republican to speak during todays’ debate, said the bill will provide nearly $106 million more to support educating all of Iowa’s K-12 students.

“Since Republicans took control in 2017, we’ve made education a priority,” Gelbach said. “We’ve raised per pupil spending every year while balancing the state budget and providing tax relief for Iowans.”

Without debate, the House approved another school-related bill on a 92-4 vote. It requires school districts to adopt policies that at least restrict cell phone use during class time. Governor Reynolds called on legislators to pass this policy during her “Condition of the State” address in January.