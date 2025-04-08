Iowa’s McCollum adds to his coaching staff

Connor Wheeler has been named an assistant coach with the Iowa men’s basketball program, it was announced by head coach Ben McCollum.

Wheeler has eight years of coaching experience at Drake (2024-25), Southeast Missouri State (2022-24), Southern Illinois (2019-22), Southern Miss (2018-19) and Missouri (2016-18).

“Connor is a great up-and-coming coach,” said McCollum. “His career path has been fast and rightfully so. He’s very talented and will continue to hone his skills at the University of Iowa. He will help us get to a championship level.”

Wheeler joins the Hawkeyes from Drake, where he served as an assistant during the 2024-25 season. He helped lead the Bulldogs to a school-record 31 victories and they won both the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles.

Drake advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after upsetting sixth-seeded Missouri, 67-57, in the Round of 64.

Wheeler assisted in Drake’s complete roster rebuild, as the Bulldogs brought in a combined 10 transfers and first-year players. One of the signees – Bennett Stirtz – was named the MVC Larry Bird Player and Newcomer of the Year, while being a finalist for the Riley Wallace Award and Lou Henson Awards.

“My wife and I couldn’t be more excited to join the University of Iowa family,” said Wheeler. “This program has a rich history, an incredible fan base and a culture of hard work and dedication. I’m excited to recruit and develop exceptional young men that will make Hawkeye nation proud. I’m honored to be a part of this program and can’t wait to get to work.”